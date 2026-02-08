Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $385.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $383.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

