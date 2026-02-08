Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Buys 42,723 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,522,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,412,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,904,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.
