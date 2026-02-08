Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires 11,443 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,511,000 after buying an additional 16,265,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,487 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $170,265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,795,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,678,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $84.74 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

