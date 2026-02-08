Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

CDZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cadiz Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 206.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the first quarter worth $79,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 154,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Cadiz by 5.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,242,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 176,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a Southern California–based water resource management company focused on developing and operating groundwater storage, recovery and conveyance projects. The company holds water rights and mineral rights on approximately 34,000 acres in the Mojave Desert and is chiefly known for advancing the Cadiz Water Project, a planned system to capture, store and distribute groundwater to urban and agricultural users in the region.

The company’s primary business activity centers on the development of infrastructure that enables sustainable groundwater banking.

