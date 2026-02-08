Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,718 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $754,000. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 237,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 219,549 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS opened at $117.21 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

