Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

