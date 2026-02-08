Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Receives $54.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Shares of BN opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543,313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 8,784.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,747,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,050,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $347,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

