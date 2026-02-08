Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $33.84

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,523. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.39. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

