Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $21.38

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.3750.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

RSI stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,718,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,052,477.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 663,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,245.42. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,113,326 shares of company stock worth $20,434,126. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 57.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

