Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $188.50

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.6842.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.96. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,017 shares of company stock worth $7,462,875. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold

Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels

Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report

Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts

Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

