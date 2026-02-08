Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $239.27

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $265.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,735,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $10,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

