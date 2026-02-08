Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $63.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,225,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $63.73 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.39%.Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

