Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.06 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5,226.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BDX opened at $210.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $235.34.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.