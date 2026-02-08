Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

BSX stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $74.86 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

