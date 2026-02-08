BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,426 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.4% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 100,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 924,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 583,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,404,000 after buying an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $637,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,862.82. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $100.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.