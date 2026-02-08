BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

BioVie Stock Performance

BioVie stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.56. BioVie has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioVie by 283.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BioVie in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for chronic liver diseases and associated neurological complications. The company’s research and development efforts center on candidates designed to address serious unmet medical needs in hepatic encephalopathy and other liver‐related disorders. BioVie advances its pipeline through controlled clinical trials and regulatory interactions in North America.

The company’s lead product candidate, BIV201, is undergoing Phase 2 clinical evaluation for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a life‐threatening condition marked by elevated neurotoxins in patients with advanced liver disease.

Featured Stories

