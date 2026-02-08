BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,464 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 11.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

