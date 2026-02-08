BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,508,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 131,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,463,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,170,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,718,000 after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group set a $638.00 price objective on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,901,450. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 10,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,473,887.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,487,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,250,508.11. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $556.97 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $626.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The firm had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

