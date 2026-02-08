BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8,800.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $649.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $683.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.49.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,536.14. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,126.72. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.33.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

