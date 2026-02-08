BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 27,330 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2,838.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 71,842 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $2,970,498.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,573.36. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,967.45. This trade represents a 37.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,829. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nextpower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Nextpower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nextpower from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Nextpower in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextpower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.32.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $909.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.43 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%. Analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

