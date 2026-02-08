BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $497,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.53.

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.91%.The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

