BHK Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 11.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $393.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.42 and a 200-day moving average of $402.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

