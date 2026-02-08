Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 8.3%

LRCX opened at $231.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.67. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $251.87. The stock has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

