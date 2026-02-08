Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.5% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 157,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.90%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Zacks Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

