Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 5,179 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,291,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,503,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,381,000 after buying an additional 390,883 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of BABA opened at $162.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qwen AI jumped to the top of China’s App Store after a popular “bubble tea” giveaway, signaling rapid user adoption and viral traction for Alibaba’s consumer AI front-end. Alibaba’s bubble tea giveaway pushes Qwen past Tencent’s Yuanbao to top of China App Store
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is running a large-scale user-acquisition push (reported ~USD $432M campaign) to win AI users in China — a sign of heavy investment in long-term platform monetization. Alibaba Battles for Chinese AI Users With $432 Million Holiday Campaign
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is showcasing cloud-based AI at Milano Cortina 2026 (Olympic Winter Games), highlighting enterprise and cloud credentials that support Alibaba Cloud’s growth story. Alibaba brings cloud-based AI innovation to Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Branding push and experiential marketing: Alibaba debuted an immersive AI exhibit (“Wonder on Ice”) at Milan’s Sforza Castle, raising international visibility for its AI initiatives. Alibaba Group Debuts “Wonder on Ice,” an Immersive AI Experience at Milan’s Sforza Castle for Milano Cortina 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note: Alibaba’s stock was reported climbing in premarket trade after a multi-day losing streak, reflecting short-term positioning and momentum trading. Alibaba stock climbs premarket after 6-day losing streak
- Neutral Sentiment: Partnership/ESG tie-in: Taobao Shangou (Alibaba) is part of a blockchain carbon-reduction pilot with SOLOWIN, a smaller partner-focused move with limited near-term earnings impact. SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Collaborates with Alibaba Taobao Shangou and Hangzhou Bossen to Advance Inclusive Carbon Reduction via Blockchain
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and operational risk: heavy promotional traffic during the Lunar New Year campaign caused site/app outages and service “stumbles,” which could hurt user experience and raise costs to stabilize the platform. Alibaba’s website crashes as Chinese tech giant starts USD4324 million Lunar New Year push for Qwen AI app
- Negative Sentiment: Follow-up reports describe Qwen app “stumbling” under cash-lure demand, underscoring short-term execution risk amid aggressive user-acquisition spending. Alibaba’s Qwen App Stumbles As Lunar New Year Cash Lures Flood In
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
