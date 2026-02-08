Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 5,179 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,291,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,503,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,381,000 after buying an additional 390,883 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of BABA opened at $162.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

