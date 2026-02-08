Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives $26.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTC shares. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 target price on Benitec Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 77,387 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $1,040,081.28. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,700,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,370,620.80. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 190,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,105. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTC opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: BNTC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene-silencing therapies for serious human diseases. The company’s proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform is designed to enable sustained expression of small RNA molecules that specifically target and silence disease-causing genes. By integrating RNAi sequences directly into DNA constructs, ddRNAi aims to provide a long-term therapeutic effect from a single administration.

Benitec’s lead programs include development of ddRNAi candidates for chronic hepatitis B virus infection and for certain ocular conditions.

