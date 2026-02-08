Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 1,196,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 791,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$277.76 million, a PE ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

