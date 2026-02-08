BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBAR. Zacks Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business had revenue of $865.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 199.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 42.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period.

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

