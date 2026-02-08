Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. Barclays has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%.The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.