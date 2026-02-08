Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 499.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

Key Headlines Impacting Barclays

Neutral Sentiment: Board succession: Barclays announced that long-serving non-executive director Mary Francis CBE will retire in May 2026. The transition means a loss of experience from the board and raises short-term uncertainty about governance continuity, but the retirement was scheduled and allows time for an orderly succession. Barclays Announces Board Changes

Board succession: Barclays announced that long-serving non-executive director Mary Francis CBE will retire in May 2026. The transition means a loss of experience from the board and raises short-term uncertainty about governance continuity, but the retirement was scheduled and allows time for an orderly succession. Neutral Sentiment: Director retirement disclosure: Multiple filings/announcements referenced Mary Francis’ forthcoming departure—important for governance watchers but unlikely to change fundamentals immediately. Retirement Announcement

Director retirement disclosure: Multiple filings/announcements referenced Mary Francis’ forthcoming departure—important for governance watchers but unlikely to change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays research activity: Barclays’ analyst team raised Colgate’s price target, illustrating ongoing research and client advisory flows (positive for fee-generation perception but not a direct driver of Barclays PLC stock). Research momentum can support investment-banking and markets revenue over time. Barclays Lifts Colgate Target

Barclays research activity: Barclays’ analyst team raised Colgate’s price target, illustrating ongoing research and client advisory flows (positive for fee-generation perception but not a direct driver of Barclays PLC stock). Research momentum can support investment-banking and markets revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note (external coverage): A Barclays note was published on Manulife Financial (MFC) expressing cautious optimism—this reflects the bank’s research franchise activity rather than Barclays PLC’s outlook, so it’s neutral for the bank’s stock in the near term. Barclays Cautiously Optimistic On Manulife

Analyst note (external coverage): A Barclays note was published on Manulife Financial (MFC) expressing cautious optimism—this reflects the bank’s research franchise activity rather than Barclays PLC’s outlook, so it’s neutral for the bank’s stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/PR hit: Barclays has cut ties with lobbying firm Global Counsel (founded by Peter Mandelson) after frustrations over how the firm handled the former minister’s remaining stake. This public split creates near-term reputational noise and could spook governance- and compliance-focused investors, contributing to the weaker share reaction. Barclays cuts ties with lobbying firm

Barclays Stock Up 2.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

BARC opened at GBX 479.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 413.70. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 223.75 and a twelve month high of GBX 506.40.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

