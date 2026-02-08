Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAN. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11,752.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.