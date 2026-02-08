Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on SAN. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander
Banco Santander Trading Up 3.9%
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11,752.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 results and announced a large share buyback (≈€5.0B), boosting capital return expectations and supporting the stock. Banco Santander Delivers Record 2025 Results and Launches €5 Billion Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a €5.03B buyback tied to the Poland sale and 2025 profits — direct shareholder capital return that typically supports the share price. Banco Santander Launches €5.03 Billion Share Buyback Tied to Poland Sale and 2025 Profits
- Positive Sentiment: Santander agreed to buy Webster Financial for about $12.3B, accelerating U.S. retail expansion and potential NII (net interest income) growth — seen as strategic M&A that can lift long-term earnings. Santander to buy Webster for $12.3B
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations and trading volume spiked, signaling investor enthusiasm for the results and buyback/transaction news. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Settlement of Brazilian tax disputes with peers reduces contingent litigation risk and potential future charges. Itau, Santander, Citi strike deals to end Brazilian tax disputes
- Neutral Sentiment: Company launched an ESOP ADR shelf and flagged UK cost-cutting measures — structural moves that could improve shareholder returns but carry implementation uncertainty. What Banco Santander (BME:SAN)’s ESOP ADR Shelf and UK Cost Cuts Mean For Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: Management scheduled an analyst audioconference and published a 2025 results framework with detail on the Webster deal — useful for due diligence but contains forward-looking assumptions. Banco Santander Schedules Analyst Audioconference Accessible Online
- Negative Sentiment: Santander clarified use of non‑IFRS metrics and flagged wide-ranging risks to its outlook, and separately highlighted risks around the Webster acquisition — these disclosures may limit near-term multiple expansion as investors price in integration and accounting risks. Santander Clarifies Use of Non-IFRS Metrics and Flags Wide-Ranging Risks to Outlook
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.
The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.