B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 37,934 Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,934 shares during the period. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. FLP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLO stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

