B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF $SCEC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCEC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCEC. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCEC opened at $25.38 on Friday. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

The Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF (SCEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing on a diversified fixed income portfolio, which includes investment-grade and high-yield, USD-denominated bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income and a competitive total return. SCEC was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by Sterling Capital.

