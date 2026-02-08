B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF $AGGH

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGGH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AGGH stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

