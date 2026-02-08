B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,115 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
GLDM stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $109.74.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council data show ETF investors didn’t flee after the recent price plunge, indicating resilient demand for gold-backed funds that supports GLDM flows and prices. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Lower Treasury yields and renewed safe‑haven demand have caught bids in gold, supporting upside on dips and helping GLDM recover after volatile moves. Gold News: Gold Catches a Bid on Lower Yields While Dollar Pressure Stalls Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Macro strategists and banks are still bullish on gold’s longer‑term case (e.g., CIBC’s view of much higher average prices), which lends structural support to gold ETFs like GLDM. CIBC sees gold averaging $6,000 an ounce as safe-haven demand persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note historic intraday swings but many say the broader bull case for gold remains intact — this explains why GLDM can rebound quickly after sharp drops. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Spot gold updates and consumer‑sentiment reads are moving price levels intraday (spot near $4,900s in recent reports), creating short‑term trading opportunities but not decisive trend shifts on their own. Spot gold at $4,955/oz after preliminary Consumer Sentiment rises to 57.3, but long-term inflation expectations rise again
- Neutral Sentiment: Color/market‑structure stories (e.g., very high local gold prices prompting unusual demand anecdotes) highlight the elevated price environment but have limited direct impact on GLDM flows. Gold prices are so high, a Macau hotel is literally tearing up its floor
- Negative Sentiment: A sharp sell‑off in silver and deleveraging in base/precious metals has spilled into gold at times, creating downside pressure that can weigh on GLDM during risk‑off episodes. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
- Negative Sentiment: Risk‑off moves tied to crypto and equity selloffs have previously pulled gold down in Asia sessions — these spillovers add to short‑term volatility and can pressure GLDM. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Some strategists warn the parabolic rally could peak and gold could correct substantially — a downside scenario that would be negative for GLDM if realized. Gold could slide to $4,000 as parabolic rally signals peak – BI’s McGlone
About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
