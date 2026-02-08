B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,115 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

