B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 9,944 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 3.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 371.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,248,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,343 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $81.44.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

