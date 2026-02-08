Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 6.6%

NYSE:HWM opened at $223.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $226.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average of $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

