Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 0.6% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 272.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its stake in shares of Corning by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 26,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $122.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,986. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

