Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 28.7% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Insulet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Insulet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.