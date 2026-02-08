Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Workday by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Workday
In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total transaction of $17,384,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,034,027.75. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Workday
Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $300 price target, highlighting continued bullish sell‑side conviction and a large implied upside that can attract buyers. Needham Reaffirms Buy on Workday
- Positive Sentiment: Shares showed recent upside momentum (a ~5.6% jump in the prior session) with above‑average volume — technical strength that can sustain short‑term buying interest. Strength Seen in Workday
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate hiring/PR: Workday expanded veteran hiring tools and positioned shares as undervalued in a company release — a modest positive for investor perception and ESG/hiring narrative. Workday Expands Veteran Hiring Tools
- Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler moved its rating to “hold” — not a stamp of confidence but removes a prior downgrade risk; may temper near‑term upside. Piper Sandler Upgrades to Hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Several Zacks pieces note analysts are broadly optimistic and retail interest is high — useful context but not new fundamentals; these stories can amplify trading volatility more than change fundamentals. Is Workday a Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks note summarizes why WDAY is trending among users — useful for sentiment tracking but mixed on immediate price impact. Here Is What to Know Beyond Why Workday Is Trending
- Negative Sentiment: Workday announced cuts of roughly 400 jobs (~2% of workforce), mainly in customer‑service roles, signaling near‑term cost action but also raising execution and morale risks; layoffs were cited alongside guidance comments. Workday Cuts 400 Jobs
- Negative Sentiment: Company warned of a wider FY26 GAAP vs. non‑GAAP margin gap — investors often penalize such disclosure because it can signal pressure on GAAP profitability and complicate modeling. Workday Flags Wider FY26 GAAP vs Non-GAAP Margin Gap
- Negative Sentiment: Broader competitive risk: OpenAI’s new Frontier enterprise agent platform could layer on top of or displace some enterprise app workflows (including HR/ERP use cases), posing a medium‑term threat to incumbents like Workday. OpenAI Announces Frontier
WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $280.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
