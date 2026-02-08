Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Azenta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Azenta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

Azenta Trading Up 3.1%

Azenta stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Azenta has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Azenta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,538,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,965,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 499,216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,347,000 after acquiring an additional 99,897 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta’s Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.