AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $13.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on shares of AXT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley Financial lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th.

Get AXT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AXT

AXT Price Performance

Insider Transactions at AXT

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

In related news, Director David C. Chang sold 25,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $371,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 132,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,920.96. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 35,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,495,564 shares in the company, valued at $30,071,546.20. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,221. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $22,738,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 3,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Maytree Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,156,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.