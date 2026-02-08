Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $8.47 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF $SEPW

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF accounts for 5.6% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.92% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 50,940.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,096 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 210.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 391,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,249,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEPW opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.43. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

