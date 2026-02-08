Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF $AGGH

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the quarter. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.81% of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $158,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 288,615 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

AGGH opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.