Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,045 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 730,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 61,333 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $40.76.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months. ULST was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

