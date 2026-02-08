Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF $GAEM

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAEM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,985,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

GAEM opened at $26.65 on Friday. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

