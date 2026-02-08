ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $816.37 on Thursday. ASM International has a 52 week low of $372.61 and a 52 week high of $875.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $698.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.57. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.91.

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

