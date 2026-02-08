Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Position Lessened by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $441,551,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,856,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,919 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,045,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 545,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,408,000 after purchasing an additional 512,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,233,356.22. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $19,143,017.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 351,356 shares in the company, valued at $32,992,328.40. This represents a 36.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 220,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,673 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.95 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

