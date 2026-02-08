AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AppFolio from $350.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AppFolio from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on AppFolio from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

AppFolio stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.20. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $326.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.75.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.56 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 14.82%.AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $118,051.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,147.36. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Evan Pickering sold 334 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.67, for a total value of $81,385.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,456.23. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,550. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth $8,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,435,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 134.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $3,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

