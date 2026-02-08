Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.8050, but opened at $17.3750. Andritz shares last traded at $17.3750, with a volume of 196 shares.

Andritz Stock Down 7.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.